When you receive an email from the mayor, you respond. City of Lee's Summit Finance Director Conrad Lamb received an email from Mayor Randy Rhoads asking Lamb to wire some money. “At that point of time I walked over to the mayor's office and asked him if he sent it and he had not,” Lamb told the City Budget and Finance Committee. “I reported this to the IT department and this case it landed right in my inbox.”





Kaleb J. Lilly, vice-chair of the public sector services group for RubinBrown noted during the auditor's report of the city's budget that cybersecurity needs to be a priority for City information technology managers because hackers are targeting cities with multiple computer users and different locations. “A lot of cyber attacks are designed to focus on organizations with a large spend and moving large dollar payments,” said Lilly. “The email phishing scheme has become more sophisticated and we've had several clients that have been victims.”





Lamb agreed that with his experience, the City needs to explore beefing up cybersecurity and purchasing cyberinsurance. The city thwarts 'phishing' and 'spear-phishing' attempts daily. Scammers 'phish' by sending emails posing as coming from legitimate senders to get your personal information. “Spear phishing” is when an email fraudulently posing as a trusted authority such as your bank is sent to gain confidential information from the receiver.





These daily attempts to gain information from users of the City's IT systems keep City Technology Officer Steve Marsh up at night. “The email he (Lamb) referred to is not the only one,” said Marsh. “A year ago we intervened in attempted scam during an invoice transaction between public works and the vendor. The scam worked in Platte County and the treasurer was out $50,000 because he fell for the scam and wired the money to the hackers.”





City staff are required to go through training for computer security while using email. However, Marsh said with the daily fight against online scammers, “it's not a matter of 'if' but when.” Said Marsh, “We need to be prepared. We can prevent all day long, but it just takes one person. You can build castle walls 15 feet thick, but if you unlock the door by giving away a username and password it doesn't matter how much you invest in hardware and software solutions to create a secure environment. The weakest link is the end user and we need to be best prepared to respond should something affect the city.”





Lilly advised that the city evaluate its cyber security practices. “A lot of cyber attacks are designed to focus on organizations that have a large spend,” he said. “This is an enterprise-wide issue and not an IT issue.”