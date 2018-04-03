City Planning Commission Recommends Rules For Short-Term Rentals

By Leilani Haywood

Tribune Reporter





Lee’s Summit residents who list rooms or homes on Airbnb, VRBO or HomeAway may have to pay taxes, get a business license and be restricted to renting out two rooms for a maximum of four guests under a proposed ordinance recommended by the City of Lee’s Summit Planning Commission. The proposed ordinance that cleared the commission last Tuesday restricts short term rentals or STRs to a quarter of a mile within commercial or mixed use zoning and requires the owner or a representative to live at the property. The ordinance moves forward for a vote at the Lee’s Summit City Council meeting on February 15, 2018.





Josh Johnson, assistant director of Plan Services for the City of Lee’s Summit said there were five complaints from residents about STRs. “The complaints were basically residents calling us to let us know that a neighbor is renting out a room,” he said. “What triggered the proposed ordinance is a code enforcement case in the Monarch View subdivision where the house was rented out for a party and there was excessive noise and more than 10 people.”





According to a report Johnson wrote for the city, “The complaint brought to light the following issues related to STRs: increased traffic, noise, interior safety of the unit, and compatibility,” the report by Josh Johnson, assistant director of Plan Services for the City of Lee’s Summit states. “The applicant pursued a special use permit (PL2017-116) for a “bed and breakfast homestay” and was denied by both the Planning Commission and the City Council.”





City ordinances address traditional bed and breakfasts that require special use permits and limit stays to 14 days, the report states. However, there isn’t an ordinance regulating day to day rentals of rooms in individual homes. The ordinance which has been through several rounds of public hearings on Sept. 12th and Sept. 25th, 2017 addresses concerns such as parking, traffic, as well as ‘residents with young children are scared,” according to the report. Vogue Condos and Fairfield Woods don’t allow short term rentals. Monarch View’s homeowner association is in the process of changing Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions (CCR) to address short-term rentals. Timber Creek has also banned Airbnb rentals in their CCR.





“I would think short-term rentals would be a boon for Lee’s Summit residents,” says Patrick Tuohey, director of municipal policy for the Showme Institute. Last month Airbnb announced an agreement with the Missouri Department of Revenue to collect state and local taxes. Airbnb Midwest policy director Laura Spanjian said in a news release that the company continued working on similar agreements with Missouri municipalities. The news release does not say which or how many municipalities the company is working with.





Phil LeVota, an attorney in Independence, MO bought a foreclosed dilapidated home in downtown Lee’s Summit. “My property will not fall under the ordinance as I only rent the home out for long term rentals of months at a time like every other private rental property owner in the city,” said LeVota. “I purchased a foreclosed, dilapidated property in downtown Lee's Summit and rehabilitated it to be a positive asset to the community. I will be renting the property to people that are interested in being great neighbors to the community but it will be for longer periods than this ordinance regulates. I do use the free advertising of the short term rental websites to get my property out to renters but do not rent to the three to seven day renters that Lee's Summit citizens are concerned about.” He lists a home in Lee’s Summit as a “whole house getaway” for $179 per night on Airbnb.





Steve Mitchell, a short-term rental provider and real estate attorney in Kansas City says these arguments for restricting STRs are familiar. “My wife and I have had over 450 successful short term rental experiences in our carriage house in mid-town,” he says. “This is the fear of the unknown from residents such as ‘stranger danger.’ The fact is that STR attracts people with a higher-economic status and allows people to improve their properties.” Mitchell is working with the City of Kansas City, Missouri to draft an ordinance for short-term rentals. Daisy Burgan, an Airbnb host in Kansas City says the proposed ordinance is much more restrictive then Kansas City’s proposed ordinance.

Tuohey says he doesn’t think the proposed ordinance would survive a legal challenge. “The drive to regulate short-term rentals is fear with residents thinking that short-term rentals cause more crime when there isn’t any proof for this. Instead, short-term rentals have helped increase the home value for the neighborhood.”