Weather services are calling for a significant ice storm forecast to begin on Friday, Jan. 13, and lasting until Sunday, Jan. 15, and the City of Lee’s Summit is preparing for the storm. If the forecast holds, widespread, significant amounts of ice of up to ¾ of an inch are possible which will result in slick and hazardous roads, downed power lines and power outages, and blocked roads throughout the city.





The City’s crews are scheduled to begin working at 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, and will work around the clock through Monday, Jan. 16. Pre-treatment is difficult with this type of storm, as the potential for intermittent rain will wash away materials. Crews are also preparing equipment for possible debris removal.





Currently, slick conditions are forecast to begin during the Friday evening commute. Several waves of ice are anticipated throughout the weekend, including on Saturday morning and Sunday morning.





Residents are encouraged to prepare for the storm and follow local weather stations for more information. The City will continue to monitor the weather and adjust its response accordingly.





For more information about the City’s snow and ice control, visit LSsnow.net.