City Receives Less Federal Money for Local Programs August 5, 2017



By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter



City Council members voted unanimously to approve the 2017-2018 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan at the July 27 regular Council meeting.



All members of the Council were present for the second reading of the ordinance at the meeting.



Each year, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides a grant to the City for use by local nonprofits. But this year, the amount the City could expect in the grant was unknown.



The amount of the grant to the City was unknown when the measure came through the Community and Economic Development Committee, Councilmember Trish Carlyle explained. The Councilmember questioned whether the final amount given had required the City to adjust its numbers.



Heping Zhan, Assistant Director of Planning Services explained that the City used requested amounts from the 2016-2017 grants during this year’s application process. “We didn’t know the exact amount that HUD was going to provide to the community,” Zhan explained. “We basically used the last year’s amount as a planning tool.”



Staff presented their recommendations to CEDC during a public hearing in March based on last year’s grant requests. The plan was to come back before Council with the same recommendations with dollar amounts adjusted up or down, depending upon an increase or a decrease in funding from HUD.



The true amount of the grant was $354,769, which was a little more than three percent less than last year’s grant, Zhan explained. Last year, the City received $369,299, or a difference of $12,855.31.



“So, we basically used that percentage reduction to apply to different distribution amounts,” he explained.



The City will use $29,000 for CBDG program administration. The BackSnack Program from Coldwater Lee’s Summit received $5,500 of the grant, slightly less than last year. Other recipients include Hope House for Children’s Therapy Services, Lee’s Summit Social Services, ReDiscover for its Parenting with Love and Logic Program and case management for at-risk youth, and the Center for Conflict Resolution.



Lee's Summit Housing Authority received $142,500 for Interior Unit Rehab. The City itself received $142,909.96 for the Minor Home Repair Program for low to middle income homeowners.










