City's Crews Ended Operations at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 January 15, 2017

By Melissa Fears, Public Communications Coordinator

The City's crews ended operations at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, due to warming temperatures and improved conditions.

Crews had been working to treat streets since Friday, Jan. 13, in anticipation of the ice storm; however, warmer temperatures than originally forecast prevented significant ice accumulations. Roadways are expected to primarily be wet; however, continue to use caution on untreated surfaces such as sidewalks and driveways.