The City’s crews are pre-treating streets today, Wednesday, Jan. 4, in advance of the first snowfall of 2017.

Crews began pre-treating streets on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and will continue throughout the day today until snowfall begins later this evening. Crews will continue working overnight into Thursday, Jan. 5, and will work around the clock until all roadways have been plowed and treated.





Residents are reminded to remove vehicles, basketball goals, and trash cans from streets to prevent delays and to improve the snow control process.





The City will continue to monitor the weather and adjust its response accordingly. For more information about the City’s Snow and Ice Control, visit LSSnow.net.