Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Help Wanted
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » City’s Crews Treating Streets and Preparing for...

City’s Crews Treating Streets and Preparing for Snow Today, Saturday, Dec. 17

City’s Crews Treating Streets and Preparing for Snow Today, Saturday, Dec. 17

December 17, 2016

The City’s crews are treating streets with rock salt and preparing for the arrival of snow later today, Saturday, Dec. 17. Crews pre-treated streets on Friday, Dec. 16, in anticipation of winter weather, but roadways remain icy and drivers should use caution. 

Crews will work throughout the day today and overnight into Sunday, Dec. 18.
 
Temperatures are expected to plummet during the day today and overnight.  

Very cold temperatures limit the effectiveness of salt that is applied to roadways. Crews will be using chemicals to overcome some of these challenges, but ice/snow may stick to roadways and be difficult to remove.  

Very windy conditions are also predicted with this storm, and high winds and gusts along with dry snow will create drifting.
 
The City will continue to monitor the weather and adjust its response accordingly.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,272
Lee's Summit City Council Opens Investigation Into Illegal Business Deals and Staff Issues
Page Views: 914
City Votes To Remove Authority From City Manager To Direct Investigation
Page Views: 879
A Change in Course for Unity Tower
Page Views: 809
Council Member Diane Forte Moves To Stop Motions During Council Roundtable
Page Views: 698
Deck Fire Spreads to House
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Monica's School Of Dance Preforms For Christmas In The Park
Monica's School Of Dance Preforms For Christmas In The Park
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio