The City’s crews are treating streets with rock salt and preparing for the arrival of snow later today, Saturday, Dec. 17. Crews pre-treated streets on Friday, Dec. 16, in anticipation of winter weather, but roadways remain icy and drivers should use caution.





Crews will work throughout the day today and overnight into Sunday, Dec. 18.

Temperatures are expected to plummet during the day today and overnight.





Very cold temperatures limit the effectiveness of salt that is applied to roadways. Crews will be using chemicals to overcome some of these challenges, but ice/snow may stick to roadways and be difficult to remove.





Very windy conditions are also predicted with this storm, and high winds and gusts along with dry snow will create drifting.

The City will continue to monitor the weather and adjust its response accordingly.