Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
City Struggles to Fill Position

City Struggles to Fill Position

City Struggles to Fill Position

August 12, 2017

By Stephanie Edwards
Tribune Reporter

Finance and Budget Committee members voted to recommend an agreement with an analyst firm to the full City Council at the August 7 committee meeting. The sole-source agreement with Analysts International Corporation would provide the City with services that had been provided by an employee who left a vacancy several months back, according to Chief Technology Officer Stephen Marsh.

The City has struggled to fill the position since.

Councilmembers Craig Faith, Phyllis Edson and Dave Mosby joined Chair Mayor Pro Tem Rob Binney at the meeting.

Mr. Marsh appeared in front of the Committee to explain why the City is seeking approval on the agreement. “We lost a key member of our staff three or four months ago, and we need to enter into an agreement with a firm that has intimate knowledge of our ERP system,” Marsh told the committee members. The firm AIC worked with the City during the implementation of the system and provides assistance with various projects as needed.

The City also needs assistance verifying data that references human resources and the comprehensive plan, he said. “We need to verify information that the pay plan information that is within the Version 9 system is ready to be upgraded into the Version 10 system, which we anticipate happening in November,” Marsh said.

The City would pay the firm $43,300 for the six-month agreement. The raw salary and the accompanying benefits are within about $100 of the monthly contract price, Marsh said. The City will use “salary savings” to fund the contract. If an employee is found, Marsh said he will have to pull the salary from the IT budget.

The reason the City is having trouble filling the position comes down to a number of factors, including the uniqueness of the skill set necessary to fill it. The system involved, Lawson, is not used by many municipalities. He explained that the City is in the process of seeking candidates with enough relevant training that they can work with the system, even if they are not familiar with it.

Mayor Pro Tem Rob Binney, who serves as committee chair, explained that municipal governments face challenges in terms of filling positions, particularly in the technology department, due to the ability if the private sector to pay.

The City will continue to seek to fill the position, though Marsh said that expectations are low that a Lawson expert can be found.




