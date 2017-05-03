CLOSE Route 350 at the Bannister Road Bridge the weekend of June 3-5, 2017

By Michele Sewart

Additional single lane closures on Route 350 planned for next week

Closures of eastbound lanes begin at 8 p.m., and 11 p.m. on the westbound lanes. All traffic will be routed up the off-ramps and back onto the highway during the closures. Lanes are expected to reopen in time for normal rush hour on Monday, June 5.

There will also be intermittent single lane closures on Route 350 throughout the week, including:

· Eastbound lanes may be closed 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday June 5 thru Monday June 12, 2017

· Westbound lanes may be closed 6 to 9 a.m., and then again 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday June 5 thru Monday June 12, 2017.

The Bannister Road Bridge will be completely closed through August. MoDOT anticipates reopening in time for next school year. All work is weather dependent.

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all motorists to always wear safety belts, follow posted speed limits and be alert for slowed traffic, narrowed lanes or a reduced number of lanes during construction and maintenance work. And remember, every work zone is a NO PHONE ZONE.