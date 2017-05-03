Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » CLOSE Route 350 at the Bannister Road Bridge...

CLOSE Route 350 at the Bannister Road Bridge the weekend of June 3-5, 2017

June 1, 2017

By Michele Sewart

Additional single lane closures on Route 350 planned for next week

Closures of eastbound lanes begin at 8 p.m., and 11 p.m. on the westbound lanes.  All traffic will be routed up the off-ramps and back onto the highway during the closures. Lanes are expected to reopen in time for normal rush hour on Monday, June 5.
 
There will also be intermittent single lane closures on Route 350 throughout the week, including:
·         Eastbound lanes may be closed 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday June 5 thru Monday June 12, 2017
·         Westbound lanes may be closed 6 to 9 a.m., and then again 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday  June 5 thru Monday June 12, 2017.
 
The Bannister Road Bridge will be completely closed through August. MoDOT anticipates reopening in time for next school year.  All work is weather dependent.
 
The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all motorists to always wear safety belts, follow posted speed limits and be alert for slowed traffic, narrowed lanes or a reduced number of lanes during construction and maintenance work. And remember, every work zone is a NO PHONE ZONE.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,861
Man charged in I-70 crash previously sued City of Lee's Summit
Page Views: 2,568
Auditor Galloway raises concerns with unaccountable taxing districts in city of Harrisonville
Page Views: 2,126
Lee’s Summit Resident Receives Kindest Kansas Citian Award
Page Views: 1,475
Officer Involved Shooting at Raytown Walmart
Page Views: 736
Justice for Jake Memorial Run and Walk Aims to Fight Benzo Epidemic
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lee's Summit R-7 teacher meets president as part of White House event honoring Teachers of the Year from all states
Lee's Summit R-7 teacher meets president as part of White House event honoring Teachers of the Year from all states
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio