Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Collision Kills Two Lee's Summit Males, Third in Hospital

Collision Kills Two Lee's Summit Males, Third in Hospital

The Accident Investigation Section and Metro Patrol Division met at Prospect north of 73rd to respond to a double fatality collision at 4:44 a.m. January 21, 2017. According to Kansas City Police Department Public Information Officer Darin Snapp, A gray Hyundai passenger car was heading southbound when the driver lost control, sliding off the right side of the road and striking a tree. 

Kaeden M. Hernandez, 18 of Lee's Summit, and Zachary M. Meyer, 18 of Lee's Summit, died at the scene. A third male is in critical condition at a local hospital. 

Detectives are still determining who was the driver and who were the passengers. 

Witnesses reported that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior the the collision. 


