Collision Kills Two Lee's Summit Males, Third in Hospital

The Accident Investigation Section and Metro Patrol Division met at Prospect north of 73rd to respond to a double fatality collision at 4:44 a.m. January 21, 2017. According to Kansas City Police Department Public Information Officer Darin Snapp, A gray Hyundai passenger car was heading southbound when the driver lost control, sliding off the right side of the road and striking a tree.





Kaeden M. Hernandez, 18 of Lee's Summit, and Zachary M. Meyer, 18 of Lee's Summit, died at the scene. A third male is in critical condition at a local hospital.





Detectives are still determining who was the driver and who were the passengers.



