By Diane Krizek

Tribune Reporter





RFP and funding applications are now available on the Jackson County COMBAT website for 2018 and are due Feb. 27. Some community agencies were concerned that COMBAT accounts would be put on temporary hold while the Jackson County Legislature and County Executive Frank White wrestle in court.





At issue is the enforcement of the legislature’s ordinance transferring COMBAT control from county executive to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office. According to the prosecutor’s communications director, Micheal Mansur, there was never any hold on funds and anybody with concerns or questions should contact the COMBAT office directly.





Qualified nonprofits can apply for COMBAT anti-crime sales tax funds that support proven drug-related prevention and treatment programs. This financial support can be in the form of regular funding or through grant match funding.





Agencies submit a request for proposal (RFP) and/or a funding application. RFP's are issued every two years and renewed through the funding application. Grant match funding can be applied for annually through the funding application process.





The Community Backed Anti-Crime Tax (COMBAT) is supported by a County-wide sales tax, at the rate of 0.25% for a period of 9 years, used solely for the purpose of the arrest and prosecution, incarceration, treatment and prevention of drug related offenses and violent crimes; and the judicial processing of adult and juvenile violators of such offenses.