Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Combined Open House For Northland K-12...

Combined Open House For Northland K-12 Christian Schools

Combined Open House For Northland K-12 Christian Schools

February 26, 2018

Christian K-12 and K-8 schools and homeschooling resources from across the Northland and beyond will join together for a combined Northland K-12 Open House on Thursday, March 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Gladstone Community Center. The Center is located at 6901 N. Holmes Street, Gladstone, Mo. The free event caps Christian Education Weekend in Kansas City sponsored by Kansas City Metro Voice. You can also call 816-524-4522 for information.

Organizations attending include: Calvary Lutheran School, Eagle Heights Christian School, Families for Home Education, Hope Lutheran School, Lutheran High School of Kansas City, Missouri Military Academy, Northland Christian Schools, Our Savior Christian Academy, Outreach Christian Education, Saint Paul Lutheran High School, Visual Manna Camp Academy and Country Financial.

Parents will have an opportunity to visit with teachers and administrators from a wide variety of schools and learn about their academic, athletic, and fine arts programs. Schools attending will include many elementary/middle school options as well as private high schools. Also attending will be homeschooling organizations who will share resources for families considering educating their child at home.

The Northland K-12 Open House was organized to meet the demand of interest in private schooling and to make it easy for parents to visit with many schools on the same evening. Also joining the schools based in the Northland will be several of the larger schools from south of the river and even a military academy from Central Missouri.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for parents to talk face-to-face with teachers and principles in a setting convenient for both," said Anita Widaman, event coordinator and publisher Metro Voice.

"It's the third year for the Open House and it continues to grow," Widaman said. "We have a lot of experience bringing all levels of education together and this Northland K-12 Open House narrows the focus further for parents north of the river. We are very excited to offer this opportunity for families in the Northland."

For info visit www.metrovoicenews.com or call 816-524-4522.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,254
David Kaney Graham
Page Views: 1,307
Jumpin’ Catfish Is Ready To Re-Open
Page Views: 1,100
Jackson County inmate dies of apparent suicide February 22, 2018
Page Views: 1,017
City employees turn out for Council discussion on wages
Page Views: 1,017
Suicide Is A Symptom
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Anytime Fitness Gaines New Nexersys Avatar Based Boxing Equipment
Anytime Fitness Gaines New Nexersys Avatar Based Boxing Equipment
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune