Christian K-12 and K-8 schools and homeschooling resources from across the Northland and beyond will join together for a combined Northland K-12 Open House on Thursday, March 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Gladstone Community Center. The Center is located at 6901 N. Holmes Street, Gladstone, Mo. The free event caps Christian Education Weekend in Kansas City sponsored by Kansas City Metro Voice. You can also call 816-524-4522 for information.





Organizations attending include: Calvary Lutheran School, Eagle Heights Christian School, Families for Home Education, Hope Lutheran School, Lutheran High School of Kansas City, Missouri Military Academy, Northland Christian Schools, Our Savior Christian Academy, Outreach Christian Education, Saint Paul Lutheran High School, Visual Manna Camp Academy and Country Financial.





Parents will have an opportunity to visit with teachers and administrators from a wide variety of schools and learn about their academic, athletic, and fine arts programs. Schools attending will include many elementary/middle school options as well as private high schools. Also attending will be homeschooling organizations who will share resources for families considering educating their child at home.





The Northland K-12 Open House was organized to meet the demand of interest in private schooling and to make it easy for parents to visit with many schools on the same evening. Also joining the schools based in the Northland will be several of the larger schools from south of the river and even a military academy from Central Missouri.





"It's a wonderful opportunity for parents to talk face-to-face with teachers and principles in a setting convenient for both," said Anita Widaman, event coordinator and publisher Metro Voice.





"It's the third year for the Open House and it continues to grow," Widaman said. "We have a lot of experience bringing all levels of education together and this Northland K-12 Open House narrows the focus further for parents north of the river. We are very excited to offer this opportunity for families in the Northland."



