Community Commemorates 155th Anniversary of Civil War Battle August 12, 2017



One hundred fifty-five years ago, a furious and bloody battle swept through the peaceful streets of Lone Jack. Raw Confederate recruits, many literally defending their homes, clashed with seasoned Union soldiers from Lexington in the “bloodiest battle fought west of the Mississippi.”



On August 18 and 19, the Lone Jack community will commemorate the battle that took place in the middle of town. The Lone Jack Historical Society invites everyone to come see what new information the archeologists found at their recent project dig. We now have a preliminary idea of the size of the original building.



In addition to the historical society events Saturday morning and afternoon at the park, community member activities will begin on Friday evening and continue through Saturday evening.



Friday evening at 7 p.m. a live 80s music band plus a beer and wine garden will start the Commemoration activities.

Saturday morning at 7 a.m. the Boy Scouts present their pancake breakfast to start the day’s activities. At 7:30 a.m. the Lone Jack Park Board scavenger hunt begins on the park grounds.



At 9:15 a.m. opening ceremonies for historical society activities will be held in front of the museum.



From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. historical society members will visit with descendants of the soldiers who fought in the battle and local families. We encourage these descendants to bring photos of their ancestors, documents, etc. pertaining to the battle and/or local history. We will have a scanner available to scan them for our historical library and return the originals.



During this time also, the Lone Jack Food Pantry will be holding a food drive and selling delicious Mennonite jams and pickles. Kids can try their hands at old-time games and participate in a taffy pull sponsored by the PTA. The Lone Jack branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library will have a booth on the grounds and feature a fine forgiveness day.



At 10:00 a.m. the always-emotional wreath-laying ceremony and soldiers’ recognition will be conducted with the assistance of Elliot’s Scouts, a reenactment group. The sound of bagpipes will float across the grounds as Andi Gamblin, a member of Kansas City’s St. Andrew’s Pipe and Drums, plays in recognition of their sacrifices.



Following the ceremony, the board of aldermen will present their annual community award on stage. After that, any descendants who would like to tell a story about their ancestor will have an opportunity.



At 11:00 a.m. the award-winning Bluegrass Missourians again will entertain us with period-style bluegrass music.

At noon descendants are invited to partake in a reunion picnic. People are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for the band and/or the reunion picnic.



At 4:30 p.m. the Boy Scouts will begin serving supper on the museum grounds. At 5 p.m. an old-fashioned fiddle contest will be held. At 7 p.m. the fun moves to the beer and wine garden for a live country band.

For a complete schedule of events, please see the accompanying schedule.



For information on Commemoration, watch the historical society’s website at www.historiclonejack.org or visit our Facebook page. To volunteer or for more information, contact Alinda at 816.805.1815 or president@historiclonejack.org.









