Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Community Mourns Lee’s Summit North Senior

October 7, 2017

Drawing by Mike Gempeler of Lee's Summit

On Friday, 9/29/2017 at approximately 7:50 a.m. emergency crews were called to the Lee’s Summit North High School campus on the report of a student who had attempted to harm them-selves.
 
According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Depue, when emergency crews arrived on the scene they were told that the student was in an area on the second floor and that students had heard a single gun shot.  

The school initiated a lockdown response, allowing first responders to quickly gain access to the victim and transport her to an area hospital. The student lost their life shortly after arriving. 
  
According to Depue, the district staff moved students from the lockdown to an orderly reunification with parents and all students were transported from the campus by 9:20 a.m. 

With permission from the family, the victim's was identified as 17-year-old Gemesha Thomas. She was a senior at Lee's Summit North High School.

Memorial services for Gemesha Thomas are being held Saturday, October 7 at the Duane Harvey Funeral Home (9100 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, Mo.) with visitation from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Spoken reflection from family, friends and school personnel will begin at 3:35 p.m.

The community of Lee's Summit came together and raised $22,570 (as of press time) through GoFundMe to help the family pay for funeral costs. 

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. 

Other resources include: 


Texting HOME to 741-741. All text messages are anonymous and free, although charges may apply with carriers other than AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, or Verizon.

The Trevor Lifeline for LGBTQ youth can be reached 24/7 by calling 866-488-7386.


