People of all faiths and contemplative practices are invited to join a “Community Prayer Walk” on Saturday, May 27, along the scenic Carl L. Chinnery Nature Trail at Unity Village.

Participants in the event, sponsored by Unity World Headquarters, can walk the 2.4-mile trail at any time between 8-10 a.m.





“I think it’s a wonderful way for people to come together on a spring day to enjoy the beauty of nature and spiritual fellowship,” says Chinnery, a longtime Lee’s Summit attorney and civic leader.

Hosting the event are Chinnery, founding partner of Chinnery Evans & Nail, and Rev. Linda Martella-Whitsett, vice president of Silent Unity®, the prayer ministry of Unity World Headquarters.





“We envision this as an informal event,” says Martella-Whitsett. “You’re welcome to walk in silence on your own, come with friends, or join a group at the trail.”





The Carl L. Chinnery Nature Trail is a designated site along the Great Missouri Birding Trail. It was renamed for Chinnery in a community dedication ceremony at Unity Village this past May. A portion of the trail follows the old Missouri Pacific rail bed along Little Cedar Creek.





Benches, signs, and mile markers were installed this past year with support from Rotary Club No. 2376 of Lee’s Summit, St. Luke’s East Hospital, Truman Medical Center-Lakewood, and Lee’s Summit Medical Center. This year a new trailhead is in place. Rotary members are currently installing fitness stations along a portion of the loop.





Unity Village is located at M-350 Highway and Colbern Road near Lee’s Summit, Mo. There will be parking lot volunteers and signage guiding participants to the start of the trail, which is located just past the Colbern Road entry to the Unity World Headquarters campus. Strollers are not allowed on the trail.