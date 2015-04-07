Charity Golf Tournament to Benefit Injured Missouri National Guardsman

Combat Boots and High Heels, a support group for veterans, will host a charity golf tournament Saturday, May 20 from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Shamrock Hills Golf Club, 3161 SW M-291 Highway in Lee's Summit.





Proceeds will directly benefit a recently paralyzed Missouri Guardsman.





Ticket prices are $90 for a single golfer, $340 for a four-person team and include lunch and dinner, green and cart fees, an embroidered event polo t-shirt, a "goodie bag," and a chance to win a TV.





Trophies and plaques will be awarded to first, second, and third place teams. More than 20 prizes will be raffled off at the event. For just $5, participants can purchase their own CBHH Beer Cup and enjoy beer all day.





Multiple sponsors have stepped forward to make this event special. Among those sponsors are the Kansas City Royals, Kansas city Chiefs, the USO, Laborers' Western Missouri and Kansas District Council, SportsClips Haircuts, KC Bier Co., and the VFW.





Tickets are available by searching "Swing into Action for Veterans" at eventbrite.com

Combat Boots and High Heels strives to engage, empower, and enable all veterans through mentorship and assistance. For more information about the event or Combat Boots and High Heels, visit their website at www.combatbootsandhighheels.org or call Jamie Engelhardt at (816) 679-9969.