Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
FIRST Community Celebrates 2017 World Championships

May 13, 2017

Lee's Summit West's Team Titanium 1986 

The Kansas City region sent 16 local teams to St. Louis for the 2017 FIRST World Championships, each of whom made Kansas City proud. Lee's Summit West's Team 1986 Team Titanium advanced to the final, championship match on the FIRST Robotics Competition's Einstein Field after winning in the Darwin Division.

Lee's Summit High School's 1730 Team Driven captained the sixth-ranked alliance on the Archimedes Field and advanced to the semifinals. Lee's Summit North's Team 1987 Broncobots also played in the Archimedes Division semifinals.

The Daly Field divisional semifinals also included two local teams: Harrisonville's Team 2164 and Smithville's Team 1806. And on the Curie Field, CTC Team 5801 CTC Inspire ranked 13th.

FIRST Tech Challenge

Astromechs Team 3409 served as the captain for the No. 1 seeded alliance on the Edison field, where they reached the semi-finals.

Congratulations to all of the FIRST teams who competed and all of those who made great strides this season. Now it's time to plan for the 2017-18 season. Stay tuned for updates at kcfirst.org.


