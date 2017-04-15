Five area cities recognized as Communities for All Ages 2017 April 20, 2017

On Friday, April 21, 2017, the Mid-America Regional Council will recognize the cities of Excelsior Springs, Kearney and Raymore as “Communities for All Ages.” The awards will be presented at a meeting of the First Suburbs Coalition at 8:30 a.m. at the City of Independence Utility Center, 17221 E. 23rd Street, Independence Missouri.

Raymore is the second city in the region to earn the KC Communities for All ages Gold level award. Excelsior Springs, which previously earned a Bronze level award, will receive a Silver award. Kearney will receive the Bronze level award.

The Communities for All Ages recognition program was developed by the First Suburbs Coalition and KC Communities for All Ages — two groups convened by MARC to develop programs and tools to support first-tier suburbs, help communities respond to a rapid increase in the older adult population, and make communities more welcoming for all age groups. The first Communities for All Ages awards were presented in May 2015. Previous awards have gone to Gladstone (gold); Liberty, Mission, Raymore and Roeland Park (silver); Blue Springs, Excelsior Springs, Grandview, Liberty, Raymore, Raytown and Roeland Park (bronze).

The recognition program’s three sequential levels of achievement reflect increasing degrees of commitment to becoming a Community for All Ages. The Bronze level recognizes heightened awareness of the issues and requires a resolution or commitment by the city’s elected body, along with community presentations and public engagement. The Silver level adds the completion of an assessment process and requires the community to appoint a citizen-based committee to assess related city activities and investments. Gold , the highest level, recognizes communities that formally adopt a Communities for All Ages plan based on the assessment completed at the Silver level. Communities can maintain their recognition status by advancing to higher levels or, once the Gold level is achieved, continuing to implement new elements of their plans.

The Communities for All Ages recognition program encourages communities to respond positively to changing demographics and adopt policy and program approaches that make the region a great place to live and age well.

"The city of Raymore is honored to be recognized as a Gold level Community for All Ages," Raymore community development director Jim Cadoret said. "This recognition represents the deep, ongoing commitment by our community volunteers and staff dedicated to welcoming residents of all ages and abilities to our city."

More information about the recognition program is available online at www.kccfaa.org.





