Free community event for kids to learn bicycle safety





The Grain Valley Police Department and Volunteers in Police Service (VIPs) will host the annual Grain Valley Community Bike Rodeo Saturday, May 20th, 9:00 am – Noon at the Grain Valley High School (551 SW Eagles Parkway). The community event is open to anyone who is interested in bicycle safety.





Children are encouraged to bring their own bicycle and helmet to participate in the bike rodeo, including multiple courses. They will have opportunities to ride with police officers and meet local BMX competitive racers. Prizes will be handed out, including a bicycle. There will also be free helmets, but quantities are limited.





Police officers will be on-hand to give kids instruction on how to stay safe while riding bicycles, including obeying traffic laws, safety equipment, pedestrian awareness and general awareness of surroundings. They will have the opportunity to participate in skill trials with obstacles to test their safety knowledge.





"The Grain Valley Police Department, the City of Grain Valley, The VIPs, and the Grain Valley School District believe that bicycle safety is very important. Many of our students and residents ride recreationally, some riding competitively. It is important that we provide training opportunities for all interested individuals or groups. We look forward to working with any local cyclist, regardless of age or skill level,” said School Resource Officer Darin Chance.





Contact Officer Chance for more information at 816-935-0146 or dchance@gvr5.net. Children will need to have a guardian-signed waiver in order to participate in the bike rodeo. This form can be found on the Grain Valley Police Department’s Facebook page or the City’s website www.cityofgrainvalley.org.