Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Community » Grain Valley Community Bike Rodeo Set for...

Grain Valley Community Bike Rodeo Set for Saturday, May 20

May 11, 2017 

Free community event for kids to learn bicycle safety

The Grain Valley Police Department and Volunteers in Police Service (VIPs) will host the annual Grain Valley Community Bike Rodeo Saturday, May 20th, 9:00 am – Noon at the Grain Valley High School (551 SW Eagles Parkway).  The community event is open to anyone who is interested in bicycle safety.  

Children are encouraged to bring their own bicycle and helmet to participate in the bike rodeo, including multiple courses.  They will have opportunities to ride with police officers and meet local BMX competitive racers.  Prizes will be handed out, including a bicycle.  There will also be free helmets, but quantities are limited.  

Police officers will be on-hand to give kids instruction on how to stay safe while riding bicycles, including obeying traffic laws, safety equipment, pedestrian awareness and general awareness of surroundings.  They will have the opportunity to participate in skill trials with obstacles to test their safety knowledge.

"The Grain Valley Police Department, the City of Grain Valley, The VIPs, and the Grain Valley School District believe that bicycle safety is very important. Many of our students and residents ride recreationally, some riding competitively.  It is important that we provide training opportunities for all interested individuals or groups.  We look forward to working with any local cyclist, regardless of age or skill level,” said School Resource Officer Darin Chance.

Contact Officer Chance for more information at 816-935-0146 or dchance@gvr5.net.  Children will need to have a guardian-signed waiver in order to participate in the bike rodeo.  This form can be found on the Grain Valley Police Department’s Facebook page or the City’s website www.cityofgrainvalley.org.  



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Community Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,139
Missouri Ethics Commission Hands Down Letter of Reprimand to the City of Lee's Summit
Page Views: 2,100
Public Comments Speaker Approached During Council Meeting
Page Views: 1,732
Council Comments Erupt with Support and Detraction for Councilmember Diane Forte
Page Views: 922
Ten Applicants File for District 4 Councilmember Seat
Page Views: 701
Christopher (Chris) S. Smith
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lieutenant Colonel Hugh L. Mills, Jr., Retired
Lieutenant Colonel Hugh L. Mills, Jr., Retired
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio