MoCHIP Child ID & Protection Program May 13, 2017

With more than 155,000 children processed through the MoCHIP Child ID program in 7 years, MoCHIP is clearly a presence in the community and vows to remain so! Taking place Saturday June 3, 2017 the Missouri Masonic Family will be on hand to further ensure the safety of area children FREE OF CHARGE.

And the MoCHIP program works! No parent wants to believe that the unimaginable could happen to them, though nearly 2,000 children are reported missing or abducted in the United States each day. The peace of mind MoCHIP provides to Missouri families is invaluable. The program consists of five major components– digital photographs, digital fingerprints, vital child information and emergency contacts, a dental bite impression, and two laminated ID cards. The photographs, fingerprints, and child data are burned onto a mini-CD that is compatible with the AMBER ALERT system already in place. Combined, this five-part process provides a dramatic, time sensitive recovery tool for authorities.

Once the child is processed through the program, which generally takes only 15 minutes, the parent is armed with a single pre-printed envelope that instructs authorities in the event of an emergency. Within a matter of minutes the MoCHIP CD can be loaded into a computer directly form a police officers automobile and entered into the Amber Alert system. Girls AND boys ages 11 - 21 are statistically most susceptible to become missing and the "MoCHIP Packet," that contains all the child's vital information, has been tested 7 times that we know of, and resulted in all children– teenagers– being returned safely and promptly to their parents care.

On the day of the MoCHIP event, parents are urged to gather pertinent information about such as, doctor, dentist, and emergency contact and phone numbers, allergies, medications, and parent work, cell, and assorted phone numbers. Information Collection Forms and Permission slips can be downloaded from the mochip.org Web site and filled out ahead of time. Height charts and scales are available at the event to facilitate the most current details regarding the child. As would be expected, security and privacy are of utmost importance. All information and specimens are collected on site, processed and provided to the parent or legal guardian in a yellow envelope. At the end of each event, databases are erased using state-of-the-art software.

The only item retained by the Masonic Children's Foundation is the signed permission slip.





