By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter





A little over a week before Lee's Summit hosts its annual Downtown Days event, concerns are rising over the use of a carnival company who was involved in an incident in Wichita that claimed the life of a one-year-old Kansas girl earlier this month.





The little girl, fifteen-month-old Pressley Bartonek, attended the Wichita festival on May 12. According to reports, she stood outside a bounce house with her father and waited for other members of her family when she came into contact with a fence. She then fell limp. Investigators point to electrocution as the cause of the young girl's death. Burn marks were reportedly found on the child's feet.





Slated for June 2-4, carnival rides at Lee's Summit Downtown Days will be provided and operated by the same company that ran the rides involved in the fatal Wichita incident. Evans United Shows, headquartered in Plattsburg, Missouri, is the name of the company.





Donnie Rodgers, Executive Director with Downtown Lee's Summit Main Street, said that his organization had worked with Evans United Shows for the past four years and never had a problem. Rides at Downtown Days undergo a two-level inspection process, he said. In addition to state inspections, the City provides inspections from the Building Services Department as well as from personnel from the Lee's Summit Fire Department. The group also hires an electrician who remains on hand all weekend. "We have done everything we can to make sure we put on a safe event," he said.

All inspections are conducted before the event opens.





"We want the weekend to be safe and fun for everyone," Rodgers said. The safety of the approximately 100,000 people who attend the event annual is paramount, he said. "We take safety very seriously."





Rodgers also pointed out that the bounce house attraction that was involved in the fatal Wichita event has never been used at the event, and will not be this year.





Rodgers expressed his sympathy for the family who lost their little girl. This year, the group plans to be even more diligent in terms of safety, he said.





According to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow at the Wichita Police Department, the May 12 event is currently under investigation. Sgt. Woodrow could provide no further comment.





The Lee's Summit Tribune was unable to reach Evans United Shows for comment.