Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Concerns Are Raised Following Deadly Carnival...

Concerns Are Raised Following Deadly Carnival Accident Prior to Downtown Days Event

May 27, 2017

By Stephanie Edwards
Tribune Reporter

A little over a week before Lee's Summit hosts its annual Downtown Days event, concerns are rising over the use of a carnival company who was involved in an incident in Wichita that claimed the life of a one-year-old Kansas girl earlier this month.

The little girl, fifteen-month-old Pressley Bartonek, attended the Wichita festival on May 12. According to reports, she stood outside a bounce house with her father and waited for other members of her family when she came into contact with a fence. She then fell limp. Investigators point to electrocution as the cause of the young girl's death. Burn marks were reportedly found on the child's feet.

Slated for June 2-4, carnival rides at Lee's Summit Downtown Days will be provided and operated by the same company that ran the rides involved in the fatal Wichita incident. Evans United Shows, headquartered in Plattsburg, Missouri, is the name of the company.

Donnie Rodgers, Executive Director with Downtown Lee's Summit Main Street, said that his organization had worked with Evans United Shows for the past four years and never had a problem. Rides at Downtown Days undergo a two-level inspection process, he said. In addition to state inspections, the City provides inspections from the Building Services Department as well as from personnel from the Lee's Summit Fire Department. The group also hires an electrician who remains on hand all weekend. "We have done everything we can to make sure we put on a safe event," he said.
All inspections are conducted before the event opens.

"We want the weekend to be safe and fun for everyone," Rodgers said. The safety of the approximately 100,000 people who attend the event annual is paramount, he said. "We take safety very seriously."

Rodgers also pointed out that the bounce house attraction that was involved in the fatal Wichita event  has never been used at the event, and will not be this year. 

Rodgers expressed his sympathy for the family who lost their little girl. This year, the group plans to be even more diligent in terms of safety, he said.

According to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow at the Wichita Police Department, the May 12 event is currently under investigation. Sgt. Woodrow could provide no further comment.

The Lee's Summit Tribune was unable to reach Evans United Shows for comment.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 4,460
Lee’s Summit Resident Receives Kindest Kansas Citian Award
Page Views: 2,617
Man charged in I-70 crash previously sued City of Lee's Summit
Page Views: 1,959
Auditor Galloway raises concerns with unaccountable taxing districts in city of Harrisonville
Page Views: 1,158
Fringe Beerworks, A Unique Experience in Lee's Summit's Historic Downtown
Page Views: 772
Orchestra Members to Perform at Carnegie Hall
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Nurse Next Door Focuses on Happier Aging and Caregiving
Nurse Next Door Focuses on Happier Aging and Caregiving
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio