Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II wrote a letter to the Assistant Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Mr. Raymond Kovacic, encouraging him to exercise favorable discretion and grant a stay of deportation for Mr. Syed Jamal. The letter can be read here. Congressman Cleaver became involved after his Kansas City, Missouri district office was contacted by Mr. Jamal’s attorneys, his family and friends.





“Although Mr. Jamal does not live in my district, I received many calls from my constituents asking for my help. I could not sit by and watch a deserving father and husband and a contributing member of this society be torn away from his family and ripped from this country. The situation became dire and Mr. Jamal had only days to be deported. There were compelling humanitarian reasons why this case should go before a judge and I believe it was my ethical and moral responsibility to speak up for him. I’m glad to see that the courts have listened and decided not to deport Mr. Syed,” said Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II.





Congressman Cleaver has been an advocate for a clear and permanent pathway to citizenship and is opposed to funding for a border wall. He supports legislation such as the DREAM act and was disappointed in to President Trump’s decision to terminate the DACA program.