Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Congressman Cleaver Released the Following...

Congressman Cleaver Released the Following Statement Regarding the Passage of the GOP Tax Bill

Congressman Cleaver Released the Following Statement Regarding the Passage of the GOP Tax Bill

December 19, 2017

Today, Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II voted in opposition to the Conference Report on H.R. 1 – the GOP Tax Bill.

“Today, Republicans in Congress voted to pass their tax bill which was written in secret and rushed through the House and Senate without any public hearings. This tax hike, wrapped in a bow and advertised as a gift for the American people, is a scam and middle class and poor families will pay the price. The bill will raise taxes on 86 million middle-class households and provide 83% of tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans.

 In our state alone, Missouri will lose $500 million to $1 billion in state revenue. That impacts the quality of education our students receive, the amount of money we have to repair our roads and bridges, and on and on. In addition, because this tax bill repeals the individual mandate, it will increase health care costs for Missouri residents and cause 13 million people to lose health insurance.

I’m disappointed that Republicans’ first priority is tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations, rather than reauthorizing the Children’s Health Insurance Program  (CHIP), funding community health centers, passing the DREAM Act, and providing disaster relief funding.”

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-MO)
Fifth District of Missouri

 

 


Bookmark and Share

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,610
Auditor Galloway announces legislation to require schools to notify parents in case of cyber security breach
Page Views: 2,595
Legacy Park Amphitheater Concerts
Page Views: 2,585
Hearing Health Associates Expands to The Medicine Shoppe; Announces National World War I Museum and Memorial Sponsorship
Page Views: 1,543
Park University Kansas City Area December 2017 Graduates Announced
Page Views: 1,266
Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education considers launch of Innovation Track to increase value of high-school diploma and decrease cost of college
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Character Patrol: Service Is Respect
Character Patrol: Service Is Respect
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune