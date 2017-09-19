Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Congressman Cleaver Secures Federal Funding for...

Congressman Cleaver Secures Federal Funding for Higginsville State Veterans Cemetery

Congressman Cleaver Secures Federal Funding for Higginsville State Veterans Cemetery

September 19, 2017


Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II is pleased to announce that the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) has awarded a grant of $1,882,260 for the expansion of the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.
 
“This is welcoming news for families of our fallen soldiers in the Fifth District of Missouri. They will have the opportunity to visit and honor their loved ones in an enhanced and newly renovated cemetery,” said Congressman Cleaver.
 
The next closest national cemetery is VA’s Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas, 91 miles away. The next closest state cemetery is Missouri State Veterans Cemetery-Jacksonvlle in Jacksonville, Missouri, 104 miles away.
 
“We are very grateful to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and our elected officials for their assistance in funding for an additional columbarium wall. This partnership allows us to continue to honor Missouri’s Veterans in perpetuity,” said Larry Kay, Executive Director Missouri Veterans Commission.
 
The grant funds the construction of 1,280 columbarium niches, roadways, landscaping, and supportive infrastructure. The project covers two acres and provides expanded service to 19,000 Veterans and their families. The existing cemetery is two miles northwest of the town center on East Highway 13, on 52 acres.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,661
Lee's Summit Tribune Welcomes New Staff Member, Russ Pulley
Page Views: 1,833
KC man, 22, charged in Aug. 20 fatal shooting of off-duty Lee's Summit Police Officer Thomas Orr, in Westport
Page Views: 1,224
Jacob Turk Causes Brew-ha-ha Over Will Kraus's Vacated Senatorial Seat
Page Views: 927
Lee’s Summit Man Pleads Guilty To Producing Thousands Of Fake Driver’s Licenses
Page Views: 917
Randal Branden Simmons
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lee's Summit Trailridge Terrific Kids
Lee's Summit Trailridge Terrific Kids
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio