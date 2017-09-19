Congressman Cleaver Secures Federal Funding for Higginsville State Veterans Cemetery

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II is pleased to announce that the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) has awarded a grant of $1,882,260 for the expansion of the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.

“This is welcoming news for families of our fallen soldiers in the Fifth District of Missouri. They will have the opportunity to visit and honor their loved ones in an enhanced and newly renovated cemetery,” said Congressman Cleaver.

The next closest national cemetery is VA’s Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas, 91 miles away. The next closest state cemetery is Missouri State Veterans Cemetery-Jacksonvlle in Jacksonville, Missouri, 104 miles away.

“We are very grateful to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and our elected officials for their assistance in funding for an additional columbarium wall. This partnership allows us to continue to honor Missouri’s Veterans in perpetuity,” said Larry Kay, Executive Director Missouri Veterans Commission.

The grant funds the construction of 1,280 columbarium niches, roadways, landscaping, and supportive infrastructure. The project covers two acres and provides expanded service to 19,000 Veterans and their families. The existing cemetery is two miles northwest of the town center on East Highway 13, on 52 acres.



