Congressman Cleaver To Present Mint Coin To WWI Museum

February 22, 2018

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-MO) will present the Congressionally authorized World War I Centennial Silver Dollar that honors WWI veterans to the President of the National WWI Museum & Memorial, Dr. Matthew Naylor, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. This is the coin struck by Congressman Cleaver during the ceremonial first strike event at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia this past November.

The WWI Centennial Silver Dollar commemorates the 100th anniversary of America’s involvement in WWI.

Congressman Cleaver, a long-time supporter of WWI commemoration efforts, garnered bipartisan support and is the co-author of the 2014 WWI American Veterans Centennial Commemorative Coin Act.

“This was not an easy process, to strike a commemorative coin. It took three years for us to bring this into fruition but it was well worth it to honor our veterans in this way,“ said Congressman Cleaver.

The sponsors of the coin legislation included; U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-Missouri), U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado), U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri), and U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri).

The World War I Centennial Silver Dollar will be produced in limited quantities, and is now available for purchase from the U.S. Mint.


