Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » CONSTRUCTION DELAY: MoDOT Delays Opening of...

CONSTRUCTION DELAY: MoDOT Delays Opening of Bannister Road Bridge over Route 350

August 3, 2017

Missouri Department of Transportation announced the Bannister/Colbern Road Bridge over Route 350 will be delayed opening for a few additional weeks. The bridge was closed at the end of May and crews demolished the deck the first weekend in June. Upon starting to rebuild the structure, crews found several other repairs that were needed. The additional repairs have added time to the completion date. The new anticipated opening is the first weekend in September. All work is weather dependent.

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges all motorists to always wear safety belts, follow posted speed limits and be alert for slowed traffic, narrowed lanes or a reduced number of lanes during construction and maintenance work. And remember, every work zone is a NO PHONE ZONE.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on Twitter, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity.  MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for workzone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).


