CONSTRUCTION DELAY: MoDOT Delays Opening of Bannister Road Bridge over Route 350 August 3, 2017



Missouri Department of Transportation announced the Bannister/Colbern Road Bridge over Route 350 will be delayed opening for a few additional weeks. The bridge was closed at the end of May and crews demolished the deck the first weekend in June. Upon starting to rebuild the structure, crews found several other repairs that were needed. The additional repairs have added time to the completion date. The new anticipated opening is the first weekend in September. All work is weather dependent.



