The Lee’s Summit Police Department is hosting their annual COPS ON TOP event on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at Habanero’s and Summit Hickory Pit BBQ from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.





Officers will brave the freezing cold weather by standing on the rooftops of both restaurants to collect donations for the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. Everyone is invited to come out, have a great meal and support your local police and Special Olympics Missouri.





Habanero’s is located at 1008 S.E. Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit, Missouri 64063. Summit Hickory Pit is located just next door at 1012 S.E. Blue Parkway.