By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter





A number of Lee's Summit citizens took to the microphone at the May 4 Council meeting in fervent discussion over the recent ruling of the Missouri Ethics Commission against Councilmember Diane Forte.





Mayor Randy Rhoads, and Councilmembers Phyllis Edson, Diane Seif, Diane Forte, Craig Faith, Trish Carlyle, and Dave Mosby were present; Councilmember Rob Binney was absent.





Rob Stitt took to the microphone first and expressed his concerns over the "divisiveness" that has been present in the Council. "We recently threw somebody off for their personal financial issues and one of the concerns that I've got now is that we've got violations of ethics and that relates directly to job performance," he said. He added that the City Charter has some "pretty explicit statements about what happens when somebody is guilty of financial misconduct in performance of their office."





Stitt said that the Charter states without reservation that those in violation, "having been convicted" forfeits their office. "We need to take that into consideration and take appropriate action in that regard," he said. "Not doing so makes a mockery of the Charter."





Stitt said the he was not standing up for "one faction" over another, and likened divisions on the Council to gang warfare. "I'd like to see that stuff stop," he said. "We need to clean it up. I think the people need to be held responsible for improper actions, and we need to move forward."





A former candidate against Councilmember Forte, Robert Dye, spoke next. Dye said that he was not a politician, but would speak when there was something he firmly believed in. "I know Diane better than anybody else. I talk with her family" he said. "I received emails just a few days before the election, and they were from a source that apparently knew a great deal about what was going on at the time." He said that Forte was "in the process of dissolving the family business," and starting her own business to take away business from the family business, he alleged. "She was going to kick out the members of her family from the old business that had been established by her father 50 years ago," he said.





"I verified this with family members, and I verified everything that was said in there by contacting the state departments and the county departments which were involved in this," Dye said. '"This gets down to a matter of trust, and abiding by the requirements of the office which she has. She has been convicted of it by the Missouri Ethics Commission." Dye said that he had seen the exhibits by the ethics commission.





Dye's comments were followed by words from Jodi Mahurin, Councilmember Forte's daughter. "I just listened to this person that I do not know talk about my mother, Diane Forte," she said. "I am a close family member, clearly. I am her daughter. What he just said is not true." "And I am, quite honestly, very tired of hearing all of these things that are not true," Mahurin continued. "If somebody is going to stand up here and say, 'blah, blah, blah...' You're not even a family member. You don't know.”





She then said that she felt that the City had time and wasted money on the matter. "Three hundred some dollars later? It should be over," she said. "I really tired of seeing her beautiful face all over the news for this situation."





Dye returned to the microphone and said "just ask her son and her sister."





Steve Lathrop, a resident of District 2, spoke next and said that this has been going on for over a year. Speaking to Mr. Stitt, he said that Councilmemner Chris Moreno was not recalled for just "personal financial reasons." He mentioned a lawsuit against the City involving Councilmember Mosby.





"This seems to be like a faction. This seems to be like two groups going against each other," he said. He also said that Mr. Dye was not qualified to speak for the family. He further said that there was nothing illegal that Councilmember Forte had done in dissolving her business and obtaining new business.





"In the end, it seems like a lot of this, and I am not calling people out by name, but there's certain councilmembers and surrogates of theirs in the community who did not like the outcome of the previous election," he said, noting the Charter amendments and the recall of former Councilmember Moreno. "They can't drop it, they will not let it go, and instead of talking about lawsuits and things that are costing this City tens of thousands, or ever hundreds of thousands of dollars, we're talking about something the State has said, 'it's over,'" he said. He said Forte made a mistake and had apologized for it.





Marian Zajic spoke next and said "I thought this was over. I thought people were moving on with what was important in their district," she said. "This is total harassment." Had the City "sent out RFPs for these jobs," the situation would not have happened, she said. "Diane has taken the bullet for the City, and for Parks. That's what it is. It is over and done. Give it up. You know who I am talking to."





The next speaker, Roy Musset, said that he represented the southern half of District 3 and "on behalf of our District, we have demanded that our representatives take immediate action in recalling Diane Forte."





"The Missouri Ethics Commission found Councilmember Diane Forte in violation of Section 105.458.1 and 105.458.2," he said. Musset then quoted the City Charter and broke down a timeline chronicling the ethics violations and Forte's Council votes. "All I am saying to our councilmembers is that we're not asking, we're demanding to impeach her."





"I just want to remind everybody that the decision that the MEC made is not a decision that involved Chris Moreno and the recall," Councilmember Diane Seif spoke during Council Comments. "They are two separate entities and we have a lot of emotion involved those two things get intermixed."





"When I took office, I was elected to represent District 3," she said. "I took the oath of office to solemnly swear that I possessed the qualifications required for this office by law, that I will support the Constitution of the State of Missouri, the provisions of the law of the State affecting constitutional charter cities and the ordinances of the City, and I faithfully demean myself int he office of Councilmember, District 3, for which I was elected."





"There is a mechanism that the Council is going to be following where we will have a meeting on May 11 to discuss this issue," she continued. "Until that time we really don't have a lot of open discussion until the meeting."





Councilmember Seif said that she had received a lot of calls about the meeting, and had asked the mayor on several occasions for a special session. "We have a situation that needs to be resolved, and we need to have time to do that," she said. "I take my job seriously, and I look for the facts, get the facts, and I think it is time to move on."



