Council Rules Committee Returns to Discussion of Unplanned Motions October 7, 2017

By Stephanie Edwards Tribune Reporter

The subject of unplanned motions during City Council meetings returned for another round of discussion at the Tuesday, October 3 Council Rules Committee meeting. Committee Chair Trish Carlyle requested for the Rules Committee to take up the matter after a motion was made during the Roundtable portion of the August 17, 2017 regular Council meeting.

The subject of unplanned motions was the subject of a Sunshine Law complaint to the Missouri State Attorney General’s office against the Council following a contentious December 8, 2016 Council meeting in which then Councilmember Chris Moreno moved to initiate an ethics investigation against Councilmember Diane Forte.

Councilmember Carlyle said that the discussion over unpublished motions had been a subject of Council discussions in the past. “There is a place within Council meetings for us to bring legislation forward, which is Council comments, if we feel the need to,” she said. “But there was also a discussion regarding future legislation and if we brought that at the end of the meeting then we would be forced to wait until the following meeting.” Per those past discussions, the item could be discussed and mentioned, but action would be postponed to the next meeting, she said.

City Attorney Brian Head stated that ordinances and resolutions must be on the agenda, because the Council would be acting in a fashion that is formally making a law. “Administrative items, those are more difficult to say because the question then is a political one and not a legal one,” he said. “And it is a question of best practice that is proper for this Council. That is the question that you all have to answer.”

Mayor Pro-tem Rob Binney said members of the public and even some Councilmembers have questioned “what is going on” when certain items make an appearance at a Council meeting without much notice. “I guess it seems like it does take away some freedom as a councilmember to have your ability to say something that night or propose something,” he said. “But on the one hand, if it is such a great thought is there any reason it can’t be proposed that night and action taken at a later date? I guess I’m kind of torn that we can just suddenly throw something out there and it can be acted on it’s done, again with no public notice and no fanfare.”

City Manager Steve Arbo reminded the Committee of the committee system, and stated that passing motions quickly seems to be contradictory to the committee system. “When I was a young person first entering government I was very frustrated at how slow government moved,” he said. “But what I have also seen is that a slow pace in government sometimes increases the opportunity of making the right decision.”

“I think what I am hearing here is this item would really be called ‘further defining Council Roundtable,’” Committee Chair Carlyle said. “So if we want to bring this back next time and clarify it a little bit for the agenda so we don’t have to do this again, that would be great.”





