By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter





Nick Edwards, Director of Administration, presented new meeting management options to the City Council Rules Committee. Committee members Diane Seif, Dave Mosby, and Rob Binney were in attendance at the April 26 meeting. Councilmember Phyllis Edson served as an alternate.





'The Charter changes have made this necessary," Edwards said.





Denise Chisum reminded the committee that parts of the Charter changes will not go into effect until after the April 2018 election, notably the provision that the mayor will vote in all ordinances and resolutions, and that he or she may vote on any issue. "We need to talk about how we can accommodate the mayor voting last, because the Charter says that the mayor will vote last," she said. Another change from the election is that every vote must be a roll call vote.





Chief Technology Officer Steve Marsh reminded the committee that the City currently uses a software called Granicus to manage City meetings for video and broadcast to the public. "There are options with Granicus that we currently do not have license to that we can get access to that will assist in the changes going forward," Marsh said. The additional modules are called Meeting Manager and Vote Cast.





"Vote Cast will allow for real-time voting. It also allows for electronic voting so that the votes are not available until all votes are in and they are presented at the same time," Marsh explained. Meeting Manager will give the mayor a "high level" of meeting management and will facilitate the clerks office to get meeting minutes out in a rapid manner.





March said that the iPads have been an issue for some time."The iPads are really not business class devices," he said. "There are problems with printing, ease of use, getting on to the network, managing email, a myriad of problems we have heard directly and indirectly over the past few years."





He proposed moving Council to use Microsoft Surface tablets. The City technology and law departments have been testing a few of the devices for some time and found them to be an upgrade of the devices currently in use.





Adding the software modules from Granicus would require a contract modification and raise the monthly bill approximately $1,615 per month. There is a plan with the implementation, Marsh said, that would include mock Council meetings for training purposes.





Committee Rob Binney asked for an explanation of the electronic voting. Chisum explained that the votes would be displayed on a screen after each councilmember has voted. "That would seem to lessen some of the confusion," he said.





Committee member Binney moved to direct staff to proceed with the contract modifications to bring the matters to the full Council for a vote. Committee members Diane Seif and Rob Binney voted in favor of the motion. Committee member Dave Mosby voted against.