By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter





Mayor Randy Rhoads cast the tie vote sparing Councilmember Diane Forte from pursuit of proceedings against her over findings by the Missouri Ethics Commission. Councilmember Dave Mosby introduced a motion to move forward with the proceedings. His motion was seconded by Councilmember Phyllis Edson. Councilmember Diane Seif voted aye for the measure, while Councilmembers Trish Carlyle, Rob Binney, and Craig Faith voted no.





Mayor Rhoads cast his vote against the measure, defeating it.





Before the motion was made, Councilmember Diane Seif commented on the importance of the oath of office she took upon her election. "For me personally, integrity and honesty doing this job are important," she said. "I'm a strong believer in the code." Later in the discussion, she posed the question to her fellow members, "Why did you stand up, put your hand up and take the oath?"





"Our actions tonight are really about trust," she said.





Councilmember Dave Mosby said that there was a question before the Council to develop a code of ethics, but he said without following ethics, it would just be words or "window dressing." "This is actually a precedent," he said. "What we do here will set a precedence forever, like a court."





Councilmember Carlyle referenced Section 3.8 of the City Charter, specifically the language of what a the Council may do in the case of a violation. "Councilmember Forte was not charged with a violation," she said. A violation occurred, she said, but the MEC did not name her, or find that she had willingly or knowingly committed a violation. "We need to take a vote and stop giving a show," Carlyle said.





Councilmember Mosby stated that it was not the job of the Missouri Ethics Commission to state whether Councilmember Forte willfully committed a violation. It was willfully concealed, he said. "It goes back to the statement above," he said and referred to Section 3.7.b what states if a councilmember is guilty of malfeasance they "shall forfeit office."





"Our job is to take a look at the Charter," he said. "We have an ethics policy pending," he said, and added later, "Either you want to follow ethics codes, or you don't."





Councilmember Carlyle said that Councilmember Forte reported the conflict to the City as soon as she was made aware.





"This has consumed us for over a year," Councilmember Faith stated. In the beginning, he said, he wanted to have a hearing, based on the belief that not all of the information was known. "If we go back and look over public record, it hasn't changed," he said.





"We are in turmoil, Faith continued. "If there is some other piece of evidence, some smoking gun, we would have seen it."





"We have kicked the same dead dog for the last ten or eleven months," Councilmember Binney said. He said that the issue had been thrown to other agencies. "Ethics said you broke the law," he said. "I hope I don't break the law."





"Shame on us" who do not know the entire Missouri Sunshine Law, he said, referring to the size of the code. "It was a great gotcha moment," he said,' "But she has paid the price."





Councilmember Seif reemphasized the importance of the Councilmember's oath, which she said she takes very seriously. "What are we doing if we move forward," she asked. "I think we have an obligation."





Mayor Rhoads spoke briefly about the issue before he took a vote. Problems with procurement and Parks had been looked into, been identified, and things have been tightened up, he said. The Missouri Ethics Commission has investigated and levied a fine.



