By Stephanie Edwards

Tribune Reporter





(Note: Due to audio failure, The Tribune was unable to hear the public comments at the beginning of the council meeting.)





Councilmember Chris Moreno raised questions about insurance rate increases for contractors who work with the City during the council round table portion of the February 2 council meeting.

“In public comments, we had a pretty bold statement about the council dynamic and being involved in the raising of rates or insurance policy or something of the sort, and that is something that really sparked my interest because clearly this business owner has been impacted in some way by a rate increase so I was curious if we can get a report back on that situation.”

Councilmember Moreno directed his questions at city staff.





“As you know, pretty much every year, our sovereign immunity cap goes,” City Attorney Brian Head said. “We go for long periods where we don’t raise our insurance requirements for folks doing business with the city. Last year, and I don’t remember the numbers because it has been a while since I looked at this, as contract renewals came up we did increase the amount of insurance we were requiring because our immunity cap has actually continued to go up statutorily.”





“So, it’s more expensive for us to do business as well,” Head continued. “It’s more risk for us if we allow someone who is providing a service to us or goods to us not to be appropriately insured. Our thought is we really shouldn’t have risk in hiring a contractor with regard to insurance. Our gap, our insurance amount, should largely be covered by that insured activity.”





“We don’t ask for insurance for the full amount; I can get you specifics on what that is,” he said. “But each year that amount does go up. We don’t raise it every year because like everybody else we do absorb for a period of time but we have, as we have renewed contracts, increased the insurance requirement for the city for folks doing business with us.”





Councilmember Moreno asked whether “statutorily that was something that was in place already prior to this council.”





“Yes. The statute that the state has that sets the sovereign immunity cap and then increases that cap each year? That is statutory. That happens automatically,” Head answered. “We as staff periodically make a determination as to whether or not we believe that the coverage that we’re receiving, the requirement that we are putting in the contract is sufficient.”





“We do that as part of our risk management process,” Head said. “We don’t typically bring those back to council but when we do have a contract that comes to council those limits are generally in there as well.”





Councilmember Moreno then asked for further clarity from the city attorney. He explained that he was not asking for comment on the specific instance mentioned. “To be clear, this council had nothing to do with that decision,” Moreno said.





“I don’t recall any instruction that came from council regarding the insurance limits,” Head said. “I believe that was all done actually by our office in managing these risks.”





Video of the council meeting is available online at http://lsmo.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=18&clip_id=2472. Audio is not available until approximately the 41-minute mark.