The Missouri Department of Transportation will reduce both directions of Interstate 470 from Pryor Road to Blue Ridge Blvd. to ONE LANE beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 until approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.





This lane reduction is for bridge work and barrier wall installation along I-470 over James A. Reed Road. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and find an alternate route if necessary. All work is weather permitting.





· Both directions of I-470 between Pryor Road and Blue Ridge Blvd. will be reduced to one lane overnight beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 for striping and barrier wall installation.





· Westbound I-470 will be opened up to two lanes by approximately noon on Saturday, Oct. 21.





· Eastbound I-470 will be opened up to two lanes by approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21





Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.



