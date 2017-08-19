Dave Ramsay Offers Financial Course at Grace United Methodist Church August 19, 2017

More than 4.5 million people have positively changed their financial future through Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University (FPU). The nine-week course provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success.

The course meets once a week where a different lesson is taught by Dave on DVD followed by a small-group discussion. Lessons include budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing. FPU will be held in Lees Summit at Grace United Methodist Church located at 2400 E Us Highway 50 in Lees Summit. The classes will begin Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 6:00 PM. Contact the organization for more information or to register. Through common-sense principles and small-group accountability, FPU gives people the tools they need to change their behavior and succeed financially. On average, families who complete FPU pay off $5,300 and save $2,700 in the first 90 days. Following the class nearly 94 percent of those families budget regularly. “FPU will not only transform the way you handle money, but also your marriage and other areas of your life,” says Ramsey. “This isn’t a boring financial class. We make learning about money fun and easy to understand so people in every situation can benefit from the information.” Ramsey knows first-hand the pain that financial stress can cause. After creating a net worth of more than a million dollars by age 26, he quickly lost it all. Since then Ramsey has helped families and individuals across the country learn how to get control of their finances and avoid debt so they don’t have to experience the same pain he did. FPU lessons also include guest speakers Rachel Cruze, speaker and daughter of Dave Ramsey, and Chris Hogan, counselor and speaker for the Dave Ramsey organization. After purchasing a membership each participant receives a workbook, Dave Ramsey’s Complete Guide to Money, an envelope system and an audio CD library. Participants will also have access to budgeting forms and MP3s of all the lessons. For more information or to purchase a membership, go to www.daveramsey.com. About Dave Ramsey Dave Ramsey is America’s trusted voice on money and business. He’s authored seven best-selling books: Financial Peace, More Than Enough,The Total Money Makeover, EntreLeadership, Complete Guide to Money, Smart Money Smart Kids and The Legacy Journey. “The Dave Ramsey Show” is heard by more than 13 million listeners each week on more than 585 radio stations and digitally through podcasts, online audio streaming and a 24-hour online streaming video channel. Follow Ramsey on Twitter at @DaveRamsey and on the web at daveramsey.com.





