Dental Assistant Positions Available Immediately at New Aspen Dental Practice in Lee’s Summit August 26, 2017

The new Aspen Dental practice located at 1680 NW Chipman Rd., Lee’s Summit has immediate openings for dental assistants. The practice’s dental assistants work 32-36 hours, four-days a week.

“Dental assistants who join our team work for a licensed dentist and support the clinical needs of the practice's patients and doctors,” said Cory Coleman, office manager. “Our dental assistants can maximize their career potential while also making a real difference in the lives of patients.”

The practice’s dental assistants perform a variety of duties, including:

• Assisting dentists during a variety of treatment procedures • Set up and breakdown of the operatory • Taking X-rays • Managing infection control through preparation and sterilization of instruments and equipment • Providing oral care instructions to patients following dental treatment procedures • Educating patients on appropriate oral hygiene strategies to maintain oral health • Various office tasks as necessary

One year of experience is preferred. Pay depends on the applicant’s experience, and medical, vision and dental benefits are available as well as a 401K plan. Employees also have access to best-in-class learning and development programs.

To apply, please go to www.aspendentaljobs.com.

