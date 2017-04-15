Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Department of Revenue turns documents over to...

Department of Revenue turns documents over to Auditor Galloway

April 20, 2017 

Response comes one day after Auditor Galloway issued subpoena
 
One day after Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a subpoena, the Department of Revenue has delivered a stack of documents to the State Auditor's Office.
 
"After weeks of my staff requesting the information and after taking the unprecedented step of issuing a subpoena, my office has received the Department of Revenue's response. I am hopeful that in the future the issuance of a subpoena will not be necessary for my office to do its job protecting taxpayers," Auditor Galloway said.
 
The office is currently reviewing the documents, which are the first the office has received since starting an audit to determine whether Missourians' tax returns are being paid on time. During the 2016 tax season the Department of Revenue provided updates to the public with information on the dollar amounts and number of returns paid out and still pending.
 
The subpoena was issued more than six weeks after Auditor Galloway first requested the information as part of an audit to ensure Missourians receive their tax refunds within the time period required by law. This action marks the first time Auditor Galloway has had to issue a subpoena to any government agency or department to obtain information.
 
The purpose of the audit is to ensure Missourians receive the money they are owed under a law requiring taxpayers receive their tax refunds within 45 days or be paid interest. The audit covers current and prior tax years.
 
Individuals who believe they have had their money withheld beyond the 45-day limit may contact the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline by calling 800-347-8597, by emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by using the new online submission form at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,076
FORMER J.E. DUNN EMPLOYEE, TWO BUSINESS OWNERS INDICTED FOR $840,400 FRAUD SCHEME
Page Views: 1,765
Dr. Jeff Meisenheimer Named Principal Of Year By Greater Kansas City Missouri Principals Association
Page Views: 1,610
Letter to the Editor: April 15, 2017
Page Views: 1,447
Sunshine Law Violation Complaint Filed Against the City
Page Views: 1,425
Kitchen Fire Damages Home In Raintree
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lee's Summit High School's Lukas Corbitt Signs with Missouri Valley
Lee's Summit High School's Lukas Corbitt Signs with Missouri Valley
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio