Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Diane Krizek Joins Tribune Staff

Diane Krizek Joins Tribune Staff

Diane Krizek Joins Tribune Staff

February 3, 2018

Diane Krizek found a second career in communications and journalism after spending most of her adult career as a KCPL programmer. Back when deregulation of the electric industry seemed imminent, Diane was tasked with creating marketing materials presenting Information Technology Division's cutting-edge technologies for the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Convention and Expos. That and other I.T. communications assignments led to her B.A. Communications with Journalism emphasis.

She later launched the Raytown-Brooking Eagle as its publisher, editor and reporter covering politics, business, education, person interest stories and community events.

As a global retailer of motorcycle parts today, Diane manages the marketing, customer communications and technologies of her business that has customers in 58 countries. She also blogs articles on informative subjects related to the motorcycle trade.


Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
