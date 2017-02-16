Division of Fire Safety discourages open burning in areas of Missouri with elevated fire risks

Communications Director

Missouri Department of Public Safety

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety, the National Weather Service and local fire response agencies in affected areas of Missouri are discouraging any open burning this weekend due to an elevated fire risk.





As many Missourians will be enjoying outdoor activities and catching up on outside chores, the combination of unseasonably warm temperatures, lower humidity and breezy conditions are combining to greatly elevate the potential for fires to quickly grow out of control. Wildland fires put lives and property at risk.





“I urge Missourians to refrain from burning leaves or brush in the areas of our state where the National Weather Service and local officials are warning of elevate fire risks,” Acting State Fire Marshal J. Tim Bean said. “Conditions in most of Missouri were already abnormally dry or in moderate drought due to the lack of moisture, and in the last week the fire potential has risen considerably.”





Wildfires not only pose a risk to lives and property, they place emergency responders in harm’s way and can delay their ability to respond to house fires, vehicle crashes, medical calls and other emergencies. Smoke from wildland fires can also reduce visibility leading to traffic crashes and create medical issues for people with respiratory conditions.





On Feb. 16, fire response agencies across Missouri responded to many natural cover fires that resulted from open burning growing out of control. By early afternoon on Feb. 17, the St. Clair Fire Protection District in Franklin County had responded to six natural cover fires, five of which were the result of open burning.





Here’s what you can do to help reduce the spread of fires:



