Donna Gordon Files For District 4 City Council Position December 16, 2017

I have lived in Lee’s Summit for 27 years, and love this city’s quality of life and engaged community. It would be an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of the 4th district, as well as represent our city as City Council Member.

• Longtime resident with a passion to serve our community • Business acumen and skill in working with diverse teams to achieve goals Strong supporter of our schools, public safety, and parks

While I do not have years of political experience, I am a long time community volunteer and business owner. My interest in serving my community in a city council role springs from my desire to use my skills and abilities to help Lee’s Summit continue to be a great place to call home.

My community activities include being a Girl Scout leader for 11 years, have taught classes at my church, served on my HOA board for 10 years and have hosted over a dozen international students and visitors in our home. As my kids have grown I have expanded my efforts in a variety of other community roles, including serving on the Lee’s Summit 360 committee, being president of my homeowners association, (Oak Tree Farm) being the volunteer coordinator for the LS 150/Sesquicentennial and serving in my current role leading the LCRA.

In my business, Investment Resources, I have worked with businesses, individuals, non profits and EDCs to provide them with information and analysis they need to make sound decisions for the last 16 years. I have boundless curiosity into how everything fits together, and want to know as much information as possible, as I am a firm believer that the best decisions made are those based on good information. I will continue to ask questions, with the goal of having complete information.

But information alone is useless unless people can work together to make use of it. Despite 16 years of being self employed, almost all of my projects involve working with diverse teams to accomplish shared goals. As manager of the Kansas City Manufacturing Network, I create programs that are of interest to small, medium and large companies, with people whose roles range from line supervisor to company owner. Spending 10 years on my HOA Board has also taught me to build consensus, and to focus on transparency and communication even when hard decisions need to be made. People may not like decisions, but they are easier to accept when they understand the process.

I would bring strong analytical skills to the Council, but also understand that it is the people working together that take information and use it continually improve, and I will do my best to work with all of the residents of District 4 with the goal of continuing to make Lees Summit a great place to live, work and play.







