Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Downtown Lee's Summit Hosts Chocolate Crawl for a Cause Event

January 31, 2016

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street is hosting its annual Chocolate Crawl for a Cause event starting at noon on Saturday, February 4 in Downtown Lee’s Summit, MO.
 
Again this year, participants are asked to bring a small donation to benefit Lee’s Summit Social Services this winter season. Donation preferences are monetary and non-perishable food items and can be dropped off at GOT Art Gallery from 12-4pm on the day of the event. In return for the gift, the first 750 shoppers will be given a special Lee’s Summit chocolate bar (courtesy of MCC/Longview and Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce), an event wristband, and a downtown map.
 
The wristband allows for participation in promotions and discounts that day as a special thank you from Downtown Lee’s Summit shops and restaurants for the donation to our community. Participating stores will be highlighted on the downtown map given to shoppers so they can easily find the businesses providing promotions and discounts. Shoppers can use the map or follow the balloons for chocolate treats, discounts, and Valentine’s Day shopping.
 
Participating businesses and their promotion/discount are as follows:
 

 

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street presents Chocolate Crawl for a Cause in partnership with MCC/Longview and the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce.
 


