Festivals, parades, fairs, art walks and open houses are just a number of the events the Downtown Lee's Summit area hosts each year. In 2018 you can add a Big Bash to that lengthy list. A Big Bash?

The Big Bash is the closing celebration of the 2018 National Main Street Conference that is being held in Kansas City from March 26-28. Downtown Lee's Summit is set to host this Big Bash on Wednesday, March 28 from 6 to 10 p.m.





Each year the national conference moves to a different state and 2018 is the year Missouri gets the chance to promote itself to over 1,500 conference attendees. Gayla Roten, Director of Missouri Main Street, "is looking forward to celebrating the end of a great conference and that is what we expect to do this year in Downtown Lee's Summit." "Downtown Lee's Summit is a picture-perfect example of a remarkable downtown." Roten has confidence in the event and that the Bash will be a Big success. "Downtown Lee's Summit Main Street has consistently planned and executed many special events over the years." Roten adds, "DLSMS has not disappointed us so far with plans to have special entertainment, shops open late, music and street theatre."





With the title of a Big Bash the staff at Downtown Lee's Summit Main Street has been working for over a year to ensure the Big event is a Big success. The four-member DLSMS staff has been working with a number of volunteers to ensure the area will be ready on March 28. Assistant Director Ashley Nowell says there is a steering committee in addition to six different committees working on the event. Nowell states, "We're hoping to showcase our success to a national audience." When Big Bash attendees leave the area Nowell says, "We want attendees to recognize the role our entire community has played in making Downtown Lee's Summit successful."





There is still time for the community to play a part in the preparation for the Big Bash. Nowell says, "We need volunteers." "We're going to need 50-60 volunteers the night of the event, about 10-15 volunteers the weeks before the Big Bash." You can sign up to volunteer by contacting Ashley at ashley@downtownls.org or the event website at www.downtownls.org/BigBash.





Lee's Summit city staff has also played a role in the planning and preparation of this one night event. Event staff plan on shutting down SW Main Street for the Big Bash. Parks & Recreation staff are working closely with event organizers on logistics and special projects for that evening.





Initial reaction from Downtown Lee's Summit business owners has been one of excitement. Each Big Bash attendee will receive a $25 downtown gift card to use at our shops and restaurants. DLSMS expects the Big Bash to have a significant economic impact on Downtown LS.





One Downtown business owner is so excited she became the chairperson for the Big Bash committee. Amy Tominia Robertson, co-owner of Cameron's Home Furnishings, is a past attendee of National Main street conventions. Robertson says "I knew what an honor it was to be asked to host." "As a Downtown business owner I am excited that each attendee will have a $25 downtown gift card to use that night." Robertson went to Valley Junction, Iowa several years ago and saw the event be a huge success. Robertson adds, "Downtown Lee's Summit has never looked better and I am so happy to showcase it on a national level." "March 28th can't get here fast enough."





The entire Missouri Main Street staff along with Downtown Lee's Summit Main street staffers and a large number of volunteers all agree the community has worked hard to make Downtown LS an inviting and vibrant destination and they are all excited to share that with all the Big Bash attendees on Wednesday, March 28th.