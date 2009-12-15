Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Beautique Crowned Best Holiday Wreath

December 23, 2017 

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street challenged local businesses to a holiday wreath decorating competition, and the results are a-door-able. The gauntlet was thrown on November 27th when over 30 downtown merchants signed on to take part in the holiday challenge.

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street posted photos on social media and asked followers to “like” the photo to vote for their favorite wreath. Over 1,500 people responded, and ultimately Beautique salon was crowned the winner.

Holiday wreath decorating started as a way to draw attention to locally-owned stores and encourage shoppers to “Shop Small” this holiday season. Home to more than 100 locally-owned businesses, Downtown Lee’s Summit is a destination for shoppers looking for a special, unique gift or experience.

Rachael Dellaguardia, esthetician at Beautique, was the creative genius behind their wreath design. “I wanted to give it a Christmas ‘glam’ look with luscious lashes of its own,” said Dellaguardia. Owner of Beautique, Katie Stanfield, expressed her appreciation, saying “we love the downtown community and all the shops lining the streets; it’s simply home for us and we love watching it grow.” Guests looking for lash extensions or a fun new ‘do for the holidays can visit the staff at Beautique, located at 324 SE Green Street in Downtown Lee’s Summit.

To view all 33 wreaths designed by downtown merchants, visit bit.ly/dtlswreaths.


