Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Board of Directors Elect New Officers August 5, 2017



The Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Board of Directors elected new officers on August 1, 2017.



Dave Eames, owner of Fossil Forge Designs, was elected to the position of president. Eames has served on the DLSMS board of directors since July 2014 and serves as the chair of the Design Committee along with serving on a number of other committees for the organization. Eames received the Downtown Lee’s Summit Dale Hartley Service Award in 2016 for his tremendous service and dedication to the downtown community.



Sheila Clark, sales executive with Kansas City Real Estate, was elected to the position of vice president. Clark has served on the DLSMS board of directors since 2015 as treasurer and currently serves as the chair of the Economic Enhancement Committee. Clark received the Downtown Lee’s Summit Mary Stacy Ambassador of the Year award in 2015 for her advocacy and promotion of downtown.



Courtney Stoddard, sales consultant with Budget Blinds, was elected to the position of treasurer. Stoddard is newly elected to the board of directors and has served on the DLSMS Promotions and Cultural Arts committees. Budget Blinds was the 2014 Downtown Lee’s Summit Business of the Year.



Tony Olson, owner of Neighborhood Café and Snax Management, was elected to the position of secretary. Olson has served on the DLSMS board of directors since 2015 and currently serves as co-chair of the Promotions Committee.

The Downtown Lee’s Summit Board of Directors is a nine member board and, in addition to the newly elected officers, includes at-large members; Kim Berwald-Viar with Celebrating Personal Treasures, Chad Godfrey with Summit Video Services, Lynn Hinkle with Great Southern Bank, Nick Swearngin with John’s Barber Shop and Don Ploeger with the United States Postal Service.



Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the revitalization and preservation of Downtown Lee’s Summit. For more information, visit www.downtownls.org.







