Dr. David Sharp, principal of Lee’s Summit West High School, was recently selected to receive the 2017 Alumni Achievement Award from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Education. Recognized alumni are selected through a highly competitive process by an independent selection committee.





Dr. Sharp will be recognized at an April 20 luncheon. He was nominated by Dr. Paul Rutherford, a teacher at Summit Technology Academy, and endorsed by a number of Lee’s Summit R-7 staff and community members.





A Lee’s Summit resident, Dr. Sharp has served as principal of LSWHS since 2011. He previously worked as director of Summit Technology Academy, as an assistant principal at LSWHS, as an associate principal/athletic director/summer school director at Fort Osage High School and as an assistant principal at William Chrisman High School. He has a total of 18 years in school administration as well as five years as a high-school and junior-high teacher.





Dr. Sharp is recognized as a dynamic visionary leader with a record of collaborating with the school community, increasing student achievement and maintaining educational excellence.

Before beginning his successful career in education, Dr. Sharp served for two years in the U.S. Army. His service included serving a member of the NATO Third Armored Division during the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.





Dr. Sharp earned his bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Central Missouri, his master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and his specialist degree in educational administration from UMKC. He earned a doctorate in education leadership from Baker University.





He currently serves as president elect of the Greater Kansas City Principals Association.