Dr. Jeff Meisenheimer, principal at Lee’s Summit North High School, was named the 2018 Missouri High School Principal of the Year by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. He will receive the award at the organization’s spring conference, scheduled for March 26.





Dr. Meisenheimer was selected for this award based on his impact in the areas of collaborative leadership; curriculum, instruction and assessment; and personalization of the learning environment. He was named Principal of the Year by the Greater Kansas City Missouri Principals Association in April 2017.





Tim Collins, LSNHS assistant principal, nominated Dr. Meisenheimer for the award during the previous school year. “We have three new assistant principals this year and he coaches and supports them unconditionally,” Mr. Collins said. “The staff responds well to his leadership style and he is constantly pushing them to improve as educators.”





Dr. Meisenheimer has served as principal at Lee’s Summit North High School for five years. He previously served as assistant principal at Lee’s Summit High School and Ruskin High School. In 2010, he was named the Assistant Principal of the Year by the Greater Kansas City Missouri Principals Association and by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. In addition, he was also one of three finalists for the National Assistant Principal of the Year.





A Lee’s Summit resident, Dr. Meisenheimer earned his bachelor’s degree in business education from the University of Missouri-Columbia; his master’s degree in educational administration and his specialist degree in educational administration, both from the University of Missouri-Kansas City; and his executive doctor of education from Saint Louis University.





MOASSP sponsors the High School and Middle Level Principal of the Year Programs. Dr. Meisenheimer will be in the running to represent Missouri in the 2018 National Association of Secondary School Principals’ Principal of the Year program.





Since 2000, a total of four Lee’s Summit R-7 school administrators have received the state High School Principal of the Year Award and two have been selected as Middle Level Principal of the Year.