Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Drive Safe and Sober This Holiday Season

Drive Safe and Sober This Holiday Season

December 23, 2017 

JEFFERSON CITY, MO –During this hustle and bustle time, the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to remind motorists to plan ahead for their holiday travel, and drive with caution. Historically the Christmas and New Year holiday season is a deadly time on our nation’s roadways.

There were 52 people killed and 243 seriously injured in Missouri traffic crashes between December 10, 2016 and January 1, 2017. Eight of the fatalities and 20 of the serious injuries involved a substance-impaired driver.

“A lot of holiday parties involve alcohol,” says Bill Whitfield, executive chair of the coalition. “If you’re going to drink, plan another way home before the celebration begins, and encourage your friends and family to do the same.” 

There are no excuses to drive impaired. The facts are known - drinking and driving is a lethal combination. The consequences can be fines, jail time, or even death. It’s simply not worth it. Your last drink could be someone else’s last breath.

To learn more, visit the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety website at savemolives.com, or find us on Facebook and Twitter at Save MO Lives.


