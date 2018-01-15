Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Driver Examination Stations Closed January 15,...

Driver Examination Stations Closed January 15, 2018

January 4, 2018

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on the following date:

Monday, January 15, 2018, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”


Bookmark and Share

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,836
Attorney General Hawley Issues Warning for Consumers about “Force-Placed Insurance”
Page Views: 1,163
Jackson County Executive responds to Legislature’s veto overrides of three unlawful ordinances
Page Views: 1,145
Questions Raised Over Springsted Compensation Study
Page Views: 1,136
Park University Kansas City Area December 2017 Graduates Announced
Page Views: 899
Kander Announces Initiative Petition Amending Chapters 290 and 67 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri is Open for Public Comment
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
ALERT: Boil Advisory Issued for Oaks Ridge Meadows area in Lee's Summit, as well as Mandatory Water Restrictions
ALERT: Boil Advisory Issued for Oaks Ridge Meadows area in Lee's Summit, as well as Mandatory Water Restrictions
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune