Eagles Huckabee and Robinson to Compete on National Stage

January 14, 2017

#3 SCA quarterback Sam Huckabee makes the play as #62 lineman Caden Robinson blocks the defense

Summit Christian Academy football players Sam Huckabee and Caden Robinson will compete in the upcoming Blue-Grey All-American Football Bowl Game at the Oakland Coliseum, home of the Oakland Raiders.

Huckabee and Robinson’s road to Oakland started last summer when they participated in the Heartland Regional Football Combine at the Chiefs’ practice facility at Missouri Western. From there, players were selected from the 22 different regional combines to participate in one of five super combines. 
Football combines allow athletes to compete in the 40-yard dash, broad jump, and shuttle run, as well as bench press 185 pounds as many times as possible. In addition, one-on-one competitions and football drills show off the skills and abilities of each player. 

From the Heartland Combine, Huckabee and Robinson were invited to the Southwest Super Regional Combine held in Dallas, Texas at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. Again they competed in the workouts, one-on-ones, and drills. Their impressive results led to their selection to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Football Bowl Game on January 21 in the Oakland Raiders’ Coliseum. 

According to SCA football coach Dalton Vann, “Coaching Sam Huckabee and Caden Robinson for the past 5 years has been a true blessing. Both are hard workers and are leaders in their own unique ways. Being selected to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl is just another way Summit Christian Academy student-athletes are helping to put our sports programs on the map, literally. This also is a reward for all the hard work they put in this past spring and summer. I'm really looking forward to seeing what God has planned for their future.”  

The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 at 10:00am PT/12:00pm CT.



