Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Elementary Counselor Called ‘Our Angel At...

Elementary Counselor Called ‘Our Angel At Greenwood’ By Family

January 14, 2017

From the first time my children and I met Mrs. Mindi Jones she had a very pleasant, compassionate, nice, warm spirit and was very kind to us. We had just moved to Greenwood, and it was a big change for us but Mrs. Mindi made it all worth it. My children always came home talking about how nice she was and still is to them. The most important thing was that she knew their names.

This year has been rough for my family and I, and Mrs. Mindi has gone above and beyond her duties as a counselor. She has helped my children with school issues and my family with personal changes in our home. I'm so grateful to God that she was our angel at Greenwood for the two years we were there. I wish we could take her on our new journey we had to start which meant that we had to depart from Mrs. Mindi -- but she will always be with us in spirit because of the love she has shown my children and me. I thank you. Mrs. Mindi is the No. 1 counselor of a lifetime.

From: London, Jaudae, Erashae, Elaysha and Aisha. We thank you and from the bottom of our hearts love you.

Submitted by Aisha Thompson
The Story Project features personal stories about our students and their accomplishments in school. If you would like to submit a story about your child, visit www.lsr7.org/static/projects/story/.


