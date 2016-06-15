Ethics Commission Finds Forte in Violation of State Statute, Next Step Lies with City Council

The Missouri Ethics Commission has found Councilwoman Diane Forte to be in violation of Sections 105.458.1 and 105.458.2(1) RSMo. These are outlined below.





The complaint was filed on September 16, 2016. The consent order was filed seven months later, on April 20, 2017, after a full investigation.





Signed by Councilwoman Diane Forte on April 10, the consent order states, “the Missouri Ethics Commission accepts as true the facts stipulated and finds that Respondent Forte violated Sections 105.458.1 and 105.458.2(1), RSMo.” The Commission has handed down a fine totaling $1,938.00 pursuant to Section 105.961.4(6) RSMo. If Councilwoman Forte pays $387 of that fee within 45 days of the order, she will not have to pay the remainder of the fee.





The consent order goes on to state that should Councilwoman Forte “commit any further violation of the conflict of interest laws pursuant to Chapter 105, RSMo, within the two year period from the date of this order,” she will be required to pay the rest of the fee, due immediately.





A timeline of events can be found at the end of this article, before the state statutes.





According to the Lee’s Summit City Charter Section 14.1 Personal Financial Interest, “any city officer, employee or member who willfully conceals such a substantial financial interest or willfully violates the requirements of this section shall be guilty of malfeasance in office or position and shall forfeit the office or position.”





These requirements are that “any elected or appointed officer, employee, or member of any committee, authority, board or commission of the city who has any direct or indirect substantial financial interest (as defined by the conflict of interest statutes of Missouri) (a) in any party transacting business with the city, or (b) in the subject matter of any city transaction, shall make known that interest and shall refrain from voting upon or otherwise participating in his or her capacity as a city officer, employee or member in such transaction.”





Since Councilwoman Forte has been found in violation of Section 14.1, her council votes since her signing if the consent order on April 10 are now called into question.





Section 3.7 (b) of the City Charter also states that “if a Councilmember willfully violates the requirements of Section 14.1, Personal Financial Interest” they “shall forfeit office.”





The City Council stands as the “Judge of Qualifications,” pursuant to Section 3.8, concerning forfeiture of office. It further states that “an elected official charged with conduct constituting grounds for forfeiture of office shall be entitled to a public hearing on demand.”





The Mayor, under Section 4.4 (h), can remit forfeitures and grant “reprieves and pardons for offenses arising under the ordinances of the City.”





What's next for Forte depends upon her fellow councilmembers, and how they choose to interpret the document that governs the City.





The following is a timeline of events.





1978: The State Statute was first put into place and has remained relatively unchanged, with minor amendments.





1991: The State required that cities pass ordinances addressing Conflict of Interest in reference to the state statute. This has been done on a yearly basis in Lee’s Summit since.





December 17, 2013: Councilwoman Diane Forte filed for municipal election.





January 6, 2014: Diane Forte Enterprises, LLC, of which Councilwoman Diane Forte is the sole owner, filed with the Missouri Secretary of State through agent Patrick Starke.





April 2014: Councilwoman Forte was elected as a City Council member for District 1.





June 2014: Councilwoman Forte was made Vice Chair of the Finance and Budget Committee by Mayor Pro Tem Allan Gray.





June 19, 2014: Councilwoman Forte voted on the FY15 Budget, which includes the Parks.





August 21, 2014: Councilwoman Forte voted in favor of renewing the City Ordinance referencing the Conflict of Interest State Statute.





September 24, 2014: An internal emails for Hollie Couch to Tede Price states explicitly that they would “prefer us to NOT work with Dean’s on this one” as Councilwoman Forte had begun her own plaque business.





May 4, 2015: Diane Forte Enterprises, LLC received a payment for $768.00 from the city, (Parks and Recreation). The contract for the paid services was not bid competitively or awarded upon public notice.





May 7, 2015: Councilwoman Diane Forte was elected Mayor Pro Tem in a tie vote, broken by the Mayor.





May 18, 2015: An email was sent to Shannon Gammon of Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation from Jame Suddarth of Dean’s Trophies, where Diane Forte formerly worked before a fallout and opening Diane Forte Enterprises, LLC. The email raised concerns that Dean’s Trophies was no longer receiving business from the city.





June 18, 2015: The City Council approved the budget for the following fiscal year. Included in this is the Park’s budget. Councilwoman Forte voted in favor.





July 18, 2015: Mayor Pro Tem Forte submitted a list for the 2015-2016 City Council assignments, appointing herself as the liaison to the Parks and Chair for the Finance and Budget Committee.





August 20, 2015: Councilwoman Forte seconded and voted in favor of renewing the City Ordinance referencing the Conflict of Interest State Statute.





September 23, 2015: An internal email from Carole Culberston to Devin Wetzel shows that the Parks were aware of the problems in paying the Councilwoman, “There is a disclosure requirement if paid by COLS since she is a councilman. If the LFPF pays, then no issue."





January 14, 2016: Councilwoman Forte voted against tabling the Parks Sales Tax ballot until a date certain of January 21, 2016





January 21, 2016: Councilwoman Forte voted against tabling the Parks Sales Tax ballot questions until no certain date.





February 18, 2016: Councilwoman Forte voted in favor of placing the Parks Sales Tax issue on the August ballot.





May 9, 2016: Diane Forte Enterprises, LLC received a payment for $1,170.00 from the city (Parks and Recreation). The contract for the paid services was not bid competitively or awarded upon public notice.





June 15, 2016: The Tribune contacted Councilwoman Diane Forte concerning the sunshine law request made referencing Diane Forte Enterprises, LLC.





June 16, 2016: Councilwoman Forte claimed this is the day that she was made aware of the “possible statute violation” by City Attorney Brian Head. During that same meeting, she voted for the FY17 budget.





June 17, 2016: The City Council received an email from Brian Head about the open records request made by the Tribune concerning Councilmember Forte. These were marked attorney-client privileged.





June 20, 2016: Councilwoman Diane Forte sent an email to the entirety of the Council apologizing for the transactions and stating that Diane Forte Enterprises, LLC would not longer do business with the Parks.





June 23, 2016: Councilmember Chris Moreno made a movement to amend the committee appointments, specifically removing Diane Forte as liaison to the Parks. Councilwoman Forte requested to know why she was being removed but emails between the Council were deemed “attorney-client privileged" and could not be discussed. The vote passed, but wording confusion lead to the Council approving the unamended list.





July 2, 2016: The Tribune published the violations made by Councilmember Diane Forte.





July 7, 2016: Councilwoman Diane Forte stepped down as the liaison to the Parks.





July 22, 2016: City Manager Steve Arbo proposes that a performance audit for procurement processes be held.





September 1, 2016: Councilwoman Forte seconded and voted in favor of renewing the City Ordinance referencing the Conflict of Interest State Statute.





September 16, 2016: Complaint filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission against Councilwoman Diane Forte





September 17, 2016: The City Council approved to have an procurement practices audit performed by RubinBrown.





September 21, 2016: The complainant received confirmation that the complain had been received.





December 8, 2016: Councilmember Chris Moreno asked the Council to work ties the City Manager and Police Chief Travis Forbes to reach out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to open an investigation into purchases, transactions, and communications relating to bids and purchases that may have violated the state law, city law or policy, and the involved communications.





December 17, 2016: The Council revoked the authority for the City Manager to direct the investigation voted on December 8.





January 5, 2017: RubinBrown presented on the performance audit done by them over purchases and bid practices.





April 10, 2017: Councilwoman Diane Forte signed the Missouri Ethics Commission consent order.





April 13, 2017: The City Council failed to pass an ordinance amending Section 2-61 of the City Code, Disclosure of Potential Conflicts of Interest that would have defined when a disclosure should be made. It died for lack of a second.





April 20, 2017: The consent order was filed.





Missouri Revised Statute 105.458.1:

“No member of any legislative or governing body of any political subdivision of the state shall:

(1) Perform any service for such political subdivision or any agency of the political subdivision for any consideration other than the compensation provided for the performance of his or her official duties, except as otherwise provided in this section”





Missouri Revised Statute 105.485.2(1):

“No sole proprietorship, partnership, joint venture, or corporation in which any member of any legislative body of any political subdivision is the sole proprietor, a partner having more than a ten percent partnership interest, or a coparticipant or owner of in excess of ten percent of the outstanding shares of any class of stock, shall:

(1) Perform any service for the political subdivision or any agency of the political subdivision for any consideration in excess of five hundred dollars per transaction or five thousand dollars per annum, or in the case of a school board five thousand dollars per annum, unless the transaction is made pursuant to an award on a contract let after public notice and competitive bidding, provided that the bid or offer accepted is the lowest received”